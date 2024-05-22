Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as Sunday's Championship play-off final closes in.

Leeds United’s fate will be secured by the end of this week with the potential glory of an instant return to the Premier League just 90 minutes away. Daniel Farke’s men face Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday in the hope of enjoying trips to Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge, Anfield and more once again.

Those in charge at Elland Road planned for a two-year stay in the Championship but few will turn down the chance of an early promotion, especially if it comes via the play-off ecstasy not yet enjoyed by those in West Yorkshire. Final preparations are underway at Thorp Arch as supporters plan their weekend journey to the capital, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the Whites as Sunday closes in.

Hammers’ O’Riley move

West Ham United look set to push forward with interest in reported Leeds target Matt O’Riley this summer, with Celtic open to selling their talisman. Football Insider reports that the Hammers will go ‘head-to-head’ with known admirers Atletico Madrid and a number of other Premier League sides for the Danish international.

O’Riley is continuing to attract interest from top clubs in England and across Europe, having played a crucial role in Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title win. The attacking midfielder registered an impressive 18 goals and 13 assists in 37 league appearances, including vital goals in Old Firm derby wins over Rangers.

Celtic rejected a bid from Atleti in January, believed to have been around £20m, and are confident any sale this summer would see the Scottish transfer record of £25m eclipsed - some reports suggest they will hold out for double that. With Brighton and Everton also keen on the 23-year-old, any interest from Leeds would only resurface if they win promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.

Summerville latest

Bayer Leverkusen are among the many admirers of Crysencio Summerville but could be priced out of a move if Leeds return to the Premier League. German outlet BILD (via Sport Witness) reports that Xabi Alonso’s side could see a move for the 22-year-old scuppered before the transfer window opens next month.

As with O’Riley, Summerville has caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs during a career-best campaign at Elland Road. The tricky winger netted his 21st goal of the season in Thursday’s play-off semi-final win over Norwich City, with another 10 assists placing him among the most productive players on the continent.