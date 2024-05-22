Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are not expecting a further allocation of Wembley Championship play-off final tickets, despite Southampton putting a further 1,200 on sale on Wednesday afternoon.

Sunday's opponents announced that they had been given an extra 1,233 tickets, having sold out their initial allocation of 35,667, and these new seats would go on sale to eligible supporters who had not yet been able to purchase, including 2023/24 and 2024/25 season ticket holders and members.

Leeds, however, whose initial allocation of 35,667 is also expected to sell out once the various priority groups have had their chance to purchase, will not be handed a similar second batch. The reason for this is that the YEP understands that Saints' new tickets have come from those set aside for the Football Association, English Football League, corporate and sponsorship parties, which remained unsold in the Southampton end. The equivalent batch of tickets for the Leeds end have, perhaps unsurprisingly, all gone. It is thought that those tickets, or the vast majority, will have been taken up by Leeds fans who were lucky enough to be presented with an opportunity to obtain tickets through the game's authorities and respective sponsors.

In a statement Southampton said they expected this limited number of tickets to go quickly. A spokesperson said: "Wembley's extra allocation is expected to sell-out quickly and no further tickets are anticipated to be released following today's sale."