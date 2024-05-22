Why Leeds United expect no further Wembley tickets despite Southampton's increased allocation
Sunday's opponents announced that they had been given an extra 1,233 tickets, having sold out their initial allocation of 35,667, and these new seats would go on sale to eligible supporters who had not yet been able to purchase, including 2023/24 and 2024/25 season ticket holders and members.
Leeds, however, whose initial allocation of 35,667 is also expected to sell out once the various priority groups have had their chance to purchase, will not be handed a similar second batch. The reason for this is that the YEP understands that Saints' new tickets have come from those set aside for the Football Association, English Football League, corporate and sponsorship parties, which remained unsold in the Southampton end. The equivalent batch of tickets for the Leeds end have, perhaps unsurprisingly, all gone. It is thought that those tickets, or the vast majority, will have been taken up by Leeds fans who were lucky enough to be presented with an opportunity to obtain tickets through the game's authorities and respective sponsors.
In a statement Southampton said they expected this limited number of tickets to go quickly. A spokesperson said: "Wembley's extra allocation is expected to sell-out quickly and no further tickets are anticipated to be released following today's sale."
Leeds announced on Tuesday that a limited number of tickets would go on sale today [Wednesday] after phases one and two allowed purchases by season ticket holders, away season ticket holders, seasonal hospitality members and home and away tracker members with nine-plus game attendance this season. With the deadlines for the first two phases passing, the next phase was to allow home and away tracker membership holders with five-plus games to purchase the remaining tickets.
