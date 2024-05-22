Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's on-loan Welsh international defender Joe Rodon is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur again next season, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The transfers expert issued an update on peripheral squad members at Spurs following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season, with several players deemed surplus to requirements in North London expected to leave in some capacity.

Rodon remains contracted to the club until June 2025 but could be sold at a cut-price in order to reduce the club's wage bill having missed out on Champions League football. The 26-year-old joined in a reported £11 million transfer from Swansea City, with the final fee potentially rising to £15 million with add-ons back in October 2020.

In almost four years with the club, Rodon has made 24 first-team appearances whilst spending time on loan at Stade Rennais in France and this season with Leeds, where he will make his 50th outing of the season in this weekend's Championship play-off final against Southampton.

The central defender has established himself as a fan favourite and reliable operator at the back for Daniel Farke's side and is viewed, by supporters, as something of a transfer priority this summer. Leeds are expected to hold exploratory talks with Spurs, the player and his representatives ahead of a summer move in some guise.

Should Leeds clinch promotion back to the Premier League this weekend, it is likely Rodon will remain at Elland Road for another season before the expiry of his Spurs contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Whether that would be on loan or as a permanent member of Farke's squad remains undecided but early signs indicate a willingness from all parties to agree upon a deal.

Romano reported this week that Rodon is among those who will be shipped out once more next season, a list which includes former Leeds loanee Djed Spence whose temporary spell at Elland Road was cut short in January.

"Tottenham are expected to let several players leave the club this summer. Rodon, Spence, Tanganga all set to leave again. Bryan Gil and Pierre Højbjerg also attracting interest. Emerson, on AC Milan list. Sessegnon leaves as free agent. Lo Celso, also one to watch," the Italian reported.