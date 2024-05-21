Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Sunday’s Championship play-off final.

Preparations are now well underway at Thorp Arch as Leeds United look forward to Sunday’s Championship play-off final clash against Southampton. Daniel Farke’s side will head to Wembley with a renewed sense of confidence, having put Norwich City to the sword with a commanding 4-0 semi-final second-leg win last week.

The YEP were among a number of media outlets at a media day on Monday and spirits are high among the playing squad ahead of what looks set to be a massive week in the club’s history. Those in charge at Elland Road will be laying the foundations for a summer of investment regardless of Sunday’s result, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

Swift Wolf blow

Leeds could suffer an early blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Marius Wolf with reports in Germany suggesting the defender would prefer a move to Saudi Arabia. German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten reports that the ‘financial circumstances’ surrounding such a move could entice Wolf to head to the Saudi Pro League.

Recent reports suggested Leeds have made initial enquiries regarding the potential signing of Wolf, who will leave Dortmund as a free agent when his contract expires this summer. The 28-year-old would only be a viable option if Farke’s side are promoted to the Premier League, however, with reported wages of around £98,000-per-week far too high for the Championship.

There is also thought to be interest from Italy and Spain but this most recent report suggests a move to the Middle East would be Wolf’s preference. “If I could earn 100 million in two years, I would probably move to Saudi Arabia,” the right-back is quoted to have said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor contract

Hope of signing Charlie Taylor as a free agent this summer could also quickly disappear, following news that the left-back has been offered a new contract at Burnley. The Clarets confirmed the news when publishing their retained list, with Taylor and forward Jay Rodriguez receiving offers to stay at Turf Moor.

Leeds were heavily linked with a move for Taylor in January, with full-back reinforcements top of the mid-season shopping list after Djed Spence and Luke Ayling departed. But those in charge at Elland Road quickly moved on amid the feeling that Burnley were not open to a deal, and the 30-year-old continued to play regularly - albeit his side were relegated to the Championship.