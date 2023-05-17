Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Premier League season ticket 23/24 costs ranked with Man City, Leeds United and Arsenal surprises - gallery

Leeds United have confirmed a flat 10% increase in price for season ticket holders, only the second rise in the past 12 years at Elland Road.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 17th May 2023, 20:00 BST

Fans across the country are beginning to put their feet up, renew their season ticket and think ahead to the next Premier League season. Leeds United supporters may not be afforded that luxury yet with a huge relegation battle still ongoing and two mammoth fixtures remaining in Sam Allardyce's bid to pull off a survival triumph.

Hopefully, come the end of May, Whites fans can breathe a sigh of relief and look forward to enjoying 19 Premier League fixtures at Elland Road next term. Leeds United season ticket holders are having to pay an increased amount to watch their side next year, with the club confirming a flat 10% increase on all general admission prices - which marks only the second rise in 12 seasons.

Here's how the price of a Leeds United season ticket ranks against Premier League rivals for the 23/24 season.

1. West Ham United - £310

The cheapest adult season ticket at West Ham next season costs £310.

1. West Ham United - £310

The cheapest adult season ticket at West Ham next season costs £310.

2. Burnley - £335

The cheapest adult season ticket at Burnley next year is £335.

2. Burnley - £335

The cheapest adult season ticket at Burnley next year is £335. Photo: Gareth Copley

3. Sheffield United - £380.50

The cheapest adult season ticket at Sheffield United next season if £380.50.

3. Sheffield United - £380.50

The cheapest adult season ticket at Sheffield United next season if £380.50.

4. Manchester City - £385

The cheapest adult season ticket at Man City next season costs £385.

4. Manchester City - £385

The cheapest adult season ticket at Man City next season costs £385.

