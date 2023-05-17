The horse is named after club favourite Marcelo Bielsa – trained by huge fan Kevin Ryan at his stables in Hambleton near Thirsk.

Marching On Together rang around the parade ring to welcome in the horse after the win at 12/1 in the second race on Wednesday.

‘Bielsa’ beat off 20 other horses to land the spoils.

Bielsa's previous win in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup for Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan and King Power Racing. PA

Many fans took to social media to congratulate the owner and share their delight.

One said: “They are playing MOT in the parade ring, amazing.”

Other horses which have been associated with Kevin Ryan include 'Captain Cooper' - named after Leeds' skipper Liam Cooper – and 'Alioski'.

Bielsa has run a total of 26 times, winning five times, placing second three times and third once.