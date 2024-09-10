Leeds United missed out on transfer targets this summer due to competition from Premier League clubs and tried to do their business in secret to avoid deals being hijacked, according to CEO Angus Kinnear.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the latest meeting of the club’s Supporter Advisory Board [SAB], which convened at Elland Road on August 15, the club’s chief executive provided an update on the club’s summer transfer window. The meeting took place a fortnight before the end of the window, but it came after the sales of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter - all of whom had exit clauses in their contracts which were activated by Premier League clubs. Gray and Rutter were both sold for £40m sums to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton respectively, while Summerville’s move to West Ham United is believed to have brought in around £28m.

Kinnear insisted at the meeting that owners 49ers Enterprises remained fully committed to promotion to the Premier League and their efforts to build a promotion-worthy squad had met difficulties this summer in terms of top flight competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minutes of the SAB, the club anticipated the loss of Gray and Summerville and the exit clause in Rutter’s contract was a necessary step to bring him to Elland Road in the first place. The minutes state: “AK [Angus Kinnear] thanks everyone for attending. The club are where they expected to be at this stage in the transfer window. Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville’s departures were to be expected. Aim now is for more additions before the end of the window and no notable exits. “AK provides updates and explains why release clauses are included in certain circumstances. Using Georginio Rutter as an example, without a relegation clause he wouldn’t have signed for the club at the time in January 2023. The club made every effort to keep Georginio, but he wanted to play in the Premier League now. AK explains that from a business point of view, no-one wants promotion more than the 49ers. Investors have invested for Leeds to be a Premier League side.

“Club have missed out on targets this summer as no amount of money can attract certain players because the Premier League’s pull is vast, but this is the profile of player the club wants. AK says a lot of business now under this ownership is intentionally kept away from the media to stop other clubs from hijacking deals, hence the lack of rumours.”

Leeds’ pre-season trip to Germany was also on the agenda after supporters were asked to stay away. Two games, against Hannover and Schalke, were played behind closed doors and media coverage was embargoed so as not to reveal the whereabouts of the venues. Although other English and British clubs played games in front of fans in the country that hosted Euro 2024 this summer, German police said that the issue was the safety certificates of the grounds Leeds planned to play at. The club said during the summer that they had attempted to reverse the authorities’ decision. Kinnear told the meeting that by the time Leeds discovered that fans would not be able to attend it was too late to switch to another destination.

The meetings state: “AK says that the tour was agreed to be purely technical, as opposed to prioritising commercial aspects. However, the club did not expect the matches to be played behind closed doors. By the time the club knew the decision, it was not appropriate to change the destination of the camp. AK says there is a trade-off between commercially led tours as opposed to technically led tours. Club will work hard to ensure fans can attend future tours.”