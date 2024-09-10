The Leeds United boss is gunning for Championship promotion once again after last season’s play-off final defeat.

Clinton Morrison insists promotion this season is a must for Daniel Farke if the Leeds United boss wants to keep his job.

Farke’s second campaign as Leeds boss is in its early stages but the German has enjoyed an improved start, with eight points from an unbeaten four-game opening period. The German oversaw an excellent 90-point haul last season but slip-ups in crucial moments allowed Ipswich Town and Leicester City to claim the top two spots, with a 1-0 play-off final defeat to Southampton consigning Elland Road to another year of Championship football.

It’s been another busy summer in West Yorkshire but despite several key departures, Leeds have recruited well and can boast one of the Championship’s strongest and most valuable squads. It leaves Farke well-placed to fight for promotion once again this season and Morrison believes he can go one better - but warned it could be ‘curtains’ if he doesn’t.

“I think Leeds are the favourites to go up,” Morrison told 10bet. “I know they've lost a lot of quality players this summer, the likes of Rutter, Summerville and Archie Gray, who was outstanding last season and earnt his move to Tottenham. Despite the departures at Leeds, I think the core of their squad is really good.

“It’s definitely promotion or bust for Daniel Farke at Leeds United this season. 100%. He’s been appointed to get the club back in the Premier League. That’s what he needs to do this season, especially after the way Leeds lost the Play-off Final last season. Leeds didn’t turn up in that final, and I think having that as their route into the league was a massive blow for them because they would have been expecting to finish first or second.

“Farke has the experience of taking clubs up, he did it with Norwich. I do expect things to be different for them this season, but if he can’t take them up then it’s curtains. They have sold players, but they still have spent money. I think they’ll go up because it’s a big club with great fans and some very good players.

“From a financial perspective, there is pressure on getting back to the Premier League this season, they’ll know that. I think Farke can handle that pressure. I think he can handle the expectation of Leeds United fans, and that is why I think they will win the title this season.”

Leeds sit fourth during the first international break of the season but return to action on Saturday with a massive clash at home to fellow promotion favourites Burnley. It kicks off a testing run of fixtures in which Farke’s men face the Clarets, Coventry City, Norwich City, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Watford in six of their next seven games.