Leeds United defender Max Wober is said to have missed Austria's UEFA Nations League fixture against Norway on Monday evening through injury.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back has struggled with a calf problem already this year having returned to pre-season training late due to his involvement at the European Championships over the summer.

Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung now report the 26-year-old has picked up a knee injury whilst on international duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wober played in the 1-1 draw with Slovenia earlier this month after joining up with Ralf Rangnick's side despite limited involvement for Leeds so far this season. However, he was left out of the squad to face Norway in Oslo on Monday evening, which Austrian media claim is due to a knee problem.

Daniel Farke is expected to host his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon as the Whites prepare to take on Burnley at Elland Road this weekend. So far, Wober has been one of few injury concerns for the manager to deal with. Even without this latest reported issue, it would have been unlikely for the Austrian to start against the Clarets due to three clean sheets in-a-row with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon in the 26-year-old's position.

Wober commented on that very topic during the international break, telling Austrian media he did not wish to leave Leeds this summer and that he will remain patient for his chance to win a place back in Farke's side.

"If we remain successful and nothing happens, I wouldn't change much as a coach. So I have to stand back and wait for the chance," he told Sky Sport Austria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm at Leeds, that's a perfect fit for me. I never said that I absolutely wanted to leave. I accepted this challenge, but I know that it won't be easy to work my way back to the same position as before," he added.