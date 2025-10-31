10 Premier League predictions AI has made for this weekend - Leeds United, Man Utd and Liverpool among good and bad news
A big weekend lies in wait across the Premier League as there are several key fixtures across the top level of English football.
For Leeds United, that means a trip to the south coast as they look to build on last weekend’s home victory against West Ham United by claiming a positive result against a Brighton and Hove Albion side sitting one point and two places above them in the table. The motivation for a win is clear to see for Daniel Farke’s side as they know they could move as high as tenth in the table if they can secure all three points and several results elsewhere fall in their favour.
However, the Whites will also have one eye on the results of those clubs currently sitting alongside them in the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Some of those sides are facing major texts over the next 72 hours as Burnley host league leaders Arsenal, West Ham United entertain a rapidly improving Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest face a Manchester United side that are looking to rack up their fourth consecutive league win.
With the Premier League weekend now just hours away, we take to AI tool Grok3 to see how it predicts each fixture will pan out over the coming days.
AI predicts the outcomes of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
Grok3: Brighton sit 13th with 12 points but have a strong home record (unbeaten in their last 4 at Amex) and a +(-1) GD that's propped up by 14 GF. Leeds, 15th with 11 points, struggle away (just 1 win in 5 road games) and have conceded 14 goals. Brighton's attacking flair edges this, but Leeds' counter-threat keeps it tight. Predicted Score: Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Burnley vs Arsenal
Grok3: Arsenal top the table with 22 points and an elite defence (just 3 GA), having won 7 of 9. Burnley, 16th with 10 points, have lost 5 of 9 and leaked 17 goals at home. The Gunners' relentless attack (16 GF) should overwhelm a shaky Clarets backline. Predicted Score: Burnley 0-3 Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Grok3: Palace have drawn 4 of 9 and boast a solid home GD (+3), with recent form showing resilience. Brentford are winless in 4 away games despite 14 GF overall. Palace's set-piece prowess tips this London derby. Predicted Score: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brentford
Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Grok3: Fulham need points but have a decent home record (2 wins in 4) against bottom feeders. Wolves prop up the table, winless in 7 and shipping 19 goals. Fulham's experience should secure a comfortable win. Predicted Score: Fulham 2-0 Wolves
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Grok3: Forest have the league's worst attack (5 GF) and poor home form (1 win in 5). United have won 5 of 9 with 15 GF, though their away defence is leaky (14 GA total). United's quality shines through in a gritty affair. Predicted Score: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Grok3: Spurs lead the league in GF (17) but have drawn 2 of their last 3. Chelsea are in mixed form (4 wins, 3 losses) with 17 GF but vulnerable away. This high-stakes London clash ends level, with both sides trading blows. Predicted Score: Tottenham 2-2 Chelsea
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Grok3: Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield and boast 16 GF, despite 4 losses overall. Villa have drawn 3 of 9 but struggle away. The Reds' home firepower overwhelms Villa's solid but unspectacular defence. Predicted Score: Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Grok3: West Ham have the worst record and are dire at home. Newcastle have a +1 GD and won 3 of their last 5 away. The Magpies' counter-attacks exploit Hammers' fragility. Predicted Score: West Ham 1-2 Newcastle
Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Grok3: City have 17 GF and are unbeaten in 5, with Haaland in form. Bournemouth punch above with 16 GF but have lost 1 and face a tough Etihad trip. City's depth delivers a statement win. Predicted Score: Manchester City 4-1 Bournemouth
Sunderland vs Everton
Grok3: Sunderland are flying at home but face a battle-hardened Everton. Both sides have 9 GF, leading to a cautious stalemate as the Toffees grind out a point. Predicted Score: Sunderland 1-1 Everton
