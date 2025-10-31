Final team news has been provided for Leeds United’s next game of the Premier League season at Brighton - for which four men are now out and three more are doubts.
Whites boss Daniel Farke held his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon where the German provided very unusual team news in the middle of a free midweek.
Farke had several key players either struggling or out of last weekend’s Friday night hosting of West Ham United, after which his team have been able to benefit from six days without a game.
It’s been a different story for Brighton who will end a very busy week of three games in eight days through Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off against the Whites.
Hot on the heels of Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler held his pre-Leeds press conference on Friday morning, at which the final dose of team news was provided.
Here, we run through the final injury news from both camps including a Willy Gnonto warning despite the Italian being one of several men ‘back’.
1. BACK: Willy Gnonto (but not to start)
Gnonto recovered from the calf issues he was having before the international break but then had minor hernia surgery during the break itself. Farke was hoping to have the Italian back for West Ham's visit but the Italian was not able to complete whole team training and failed to make the matchday squad. He has, though, now returned to training and Farke says he is available for this weekend but not as an option to start given his long lay off. A contender for the bench. | Getty Images
2. DOUBT: Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton's Japanese international attacking star Mitoma has now missed his side's last three games after a knock but is now back on the pitch and training. That said, Hurzeler has said there is only a small chance of any of his injury doubts returning - of which there are three of them. Of Mitoma, he said: "He's back on the pitch, he's training. I don't think that it's a big issue. And I think we could see him before the international break." | AFP via Getty Images
3. DOUBT: Brajan Gruda
German youth international attacking midfielder Gruda remains another Brighton doubt as he recovers from a knee injury. Hurzeler said: "The players who are still affected by small issues still might not be available. There are small chances, but I think that the squad from Arsenal will be the squad for tomorrow." | Getty Images
4. DOUBT: Joel Veltman
The third Brighton doubt, Dutch defender Veltman on the comeback trail from a calf injury. | Getty Images
5. OUT: Jack Hinshelwood
Brighton's England under-21s international midfielder Hinshelwood damaged ankle ligaments in September's clash against Brighton and is one of the club's longer term injuries. | Getty Images
6. OUT: Adam Webster
Experienced Brighton centre-back Webster had surgery on a knee ligament injury in the summer and is another of the club's longer term absentees. | Getty Images