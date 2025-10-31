1 . BACK: Willy Gnonto (but not to start)

Gnonto recovered from the calf issues he was having before the international break but then had minor hernia surgery during the break itself. Farke was hoping to have the Italian back for West Ham's visit but the Italian was not able to complete whole team training and failed to make the matchday squad. He has, though, now returned to training and Farke says he is available for this weekend but not as an option to start given his long lay off. A contender for the bench. | Getty Images