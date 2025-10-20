Where Leeds United, Burnley and West Ham sit in Premier League table based on key stat

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 20th Oct 2025, 20:00 BST

Leeds United have experienced mixed fortunes after returning to the Premier League with a Championship title win last season.

Saturday’s defeat at Premier League relegation rivals Burnley has left Leeds United looking nervously over their shoulders at the bottom three.

Daniel Farke’s men have claimed just two wins in their opening eight games of the season and that has left them sitting just three points and three places above the relegation zone - and that gap could close on Monday night if West Ham United claim a home win against fellow strugglers Brentford.

The Whites’ results and performances have been dissected throughout the opening months of the new season - but there is one key attacking statistic that shows one area where Farke must coax an improvement out of his squad if they are to preserve their Premier League status.

With the help of footystats.org, we take a look at how the Whites’ expected goals scored (xG) compares to their rivals across the top flight.

2025/26 average xG: 1.72

1. Arsenal

2025/26 average xG: 1.72 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.69

2. Liverpool

2025/26 average xG: 1.69 | Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.64

3. Manchester United

2025/26 average xG: 1.64 | Manchester United via Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.56

4. Manchester City

2025/26 average xG: 1.56 | Getty Images Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.55

5. Chelsea

2025/26 average xG: 1.55 | AFP via Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.52

6. Crystal Palace

2025/26 average xG: 1.52 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
