Leeds United are on top of the Championship table as they continue their fight for promotion.

Leeds United have elbowed their way to the top of the Championship table for the first time this season following their latest gritty win over Swansea City. It was no easy feat for Daniel Farke’s side, who came out on top in the seven-goal thriller at the Swansea.com Stadium after Wilfried Gnonto deal the final blow in stoppage time.

Despite conceding after just eight minutes and going behind on two occasions, Leeds dug deep for what could be a crucial win in this promotion and title battle. A Manor Solomon brace, Gnonto’s last gasp finish and an own goal from Ben Cabango ensured all three points would be headed back to Elland Road ahead of their midweek clash with Luton Town.

The Whites have claimed first place in the table but there is absolutely no room for error if they want to keep their spot. Leeds, Sunderland and Sheffield United are all tied on 32 points as things stand, with only goal difference splitting them. Each team will have on eye on the opposition as they navigate these final weeks of 2024.

Thanks to their heroics in Wales, Leeds have made a huge statement in their mission to return to the Premier League next season, and being top of the table is also a huge boost. With the fight for automatic promotion on a knife edge, it’s almost impossible to predict this season’s top two.

Regardless of how other candidates fare in these remaining months, former Newcastle United and West Ham manager Alan Pardew hopes Leeds will be one of the three teams to make the step up to England’s top flight at the end of the season.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s The Final Word, Pardew said: “What a result for Leeds because they’ve always been in and around it, but now they’re top. With their fanbase and the size that they’ve got, you’d like to think that this could be the year. I certainly hope so because the Premier League needs Leeds United. I’ve always thought that.”

Following their relegation to the Championship in 2023, Leeds threw everything at their quest to bounce straight back up again. After finishing third last season, the Whites tackled the nail-biting playoffs in hopes of joining Leicester City and Ipswich Town in returning to the Premier League.

Leeds saw off Norwich City in the semi-finals after a dominant 4-0 win at Elland Road but an agonising 1-0 defeat at Wembley saw Southampton nick the final spot.

Farke’s side will face Luton Town on Wednesday before jumping into their weekend action against Blackburn Rovers, who they will meet against on January 1st to kick off the new year.