Leeds United showing transfer 'interest' in £2.5m-rated ace ahead of January window

Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night in the Championship

Leeds United are top of the table after their 4-3 win away at Swansea City on Sunday afternoon. Willy Gnonto scored a late winner for them in South Wales.

The Whites face Luton Town at home in their upcoming clash. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

New target eyed

According to a report by Fotbolldirekt, Leeds are showing ‘interest’ in Nordsjælland full-back Daniel Svensson ahead of the January transfer window. The Whites have the chance to bolster their ranks this winter ahead of the second-half of the season as they eye promotion to the Premier League under the guidance of Daniel Farke.

Svensson, who is 22-years-old, is a left-back but can play in midfield if needed. He could be seen by the Yorkshire outfit as a potential long-term replacement for Junior Firpo, who is out of contract in June 2025 and his long-term future is up in the air right now.

The Sweden international started his career with spells at Irsta IF, Skiljebo SK and IF Brommapojkarna. He was snapped up by Nordsjælland in 2020 and has since forced his way into their first-team.

Svensson has played 150 games for his current club in all competitions and has scored 10 goals, two of which have come in this campaign. They could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line though amid attention from elsewhere.

He is valued at £2.5million on Transfermarkt and he is under contract until 2027. Therefore, Nordsjælland are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon and can wait for the right price to consider selling him. He worked under Johannes Hoff Thorup last term before he was appointed as the new manager of Norwich City to replace David Wagner.

Recruit hailed

Farke has revealed that Josuha Guilavogui gave a speech to his teammates before their win over Swansea. The Frenchman has played three times since his free transfer switch to Elland Road.

His experience will be useful to Leeds’ dressing room though. He has played for the likes of Saint-Etienne, Atletico Madrid, Wolfsburg and Mainz 05 in the past.

Farke has said: “The lads were highly motivated to get another away win because we had an excellent away record in the beginning of the the season but the last away games were good performances but not that great in terms of points (three draws and a defeat in the least four.

“Before the game Josh Guilavogui – an unbelievable lad – gave a speech to make sure everyone was really on it and he spoke about the importance of winning an away game. It tells you a lot if a new incoming who’s just been with us a few weeks and has never had a game in the starting line-up took the responsibility to be there with a little speech to inspire the lads. This character and this mentality is sometimes more important than the football skills.”