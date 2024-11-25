Player who left Leeds United admits he's in a 'relegation battle' this season

Leeds United saw the player head out the exit door over the summer

Hull City defender Cody Drameh has admitted they are in a ‘relegation battle’ this season. The full-back joined the Tigers in the summer on a free transfer following his exit from Leeds United.

Drameh, who is 22-years-old, joined the East Yorkshire outfit on a three-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that. He has been playing at left-back over recent weeks.

His contract at Leeds expired in late June and he subsequently became a free agent. Hull are currently sat in the drop zone along with QPR and Portsmouth and he has said, as per a report by HullLive: “For me, I was relegated last season with Birmingham. It's very, very like similar, you know, so I think we just can't be naïve and saying like it can't continue like this. We've got to go again, we've got to try and stick together as a team, be together with the gaffer and all the players as well and just try to look back at what we could have done better and try to go again against Sheffield Wednesday.”

He added: "Obviously, we can't be naïve. We're in a relegation battle now. We've just keep trying, keep trying, keep trying and hopefully something comes. We've got to match the occasion. The fans will be up for it, they were brilliant (at Luton). They'll be brilliant on Tuesday and we really appreciate the support. We've got to be up for the game match that (passion) and hopefully we can bring the victory for the fans.

“It's the perfect opportunity on Tuesday. It's your home, you've got to make it a fortress with the fans and everyone behind you. The energy in the stadium, you've just got to make it a fortress so hopefully we can start something of a good run at home on Tuesday."

Drameh signed for Leeds back in 2020 from Fulham. He went on to play 10 games for the Whites during his time at Elland Road, as well as having loan spells away from Yorkshire at Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City to get some experience.

After linking up with Hull, he said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner (Acun Ilicali) and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.

“It’s been a bit unstable for me – I’ve been around a lot – so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice. I’d say I’m an all-rounder. I like to get up and down, quite energetic, I like defending, one-v-ones and I can add something in attack.

“Now it’s finally done, I’m looking forward to getting my head down, getting among the team and working with the coaches. I’m really looking forward to a positive season.”