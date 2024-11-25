Leeds United have gone top - and now another big boost is expected.

Another big boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is firmly expected - but with a triple Whites warning.

Daniel Farke’s side moved top of the Championship on goal difference through Sunday’s thrilling 4-3 success at Swansea City and the Whites now face a quick return to action with a Wednesday night hosting of Luton Town.

The recently relegated Hatters under boss Rob Edwards were among the summer’s leading promotion fancies with the bookmakers yet Luton find themselves down in 16th place with only five wins to their name so far this season.

Luton did bounce back from a 5-1 hiding at Middlesbrough with Saturday’s 1-0 success at home to Hull City but the bookies are very confident that Leeds will beat the Hatters at Elland Road for another big boost three-point haul.

The Whites are very strong odds-on favourites for victory in being no bigger than 10-21 but as short as 2-5 with some firms. Luton can be backed at 7-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 18-5.

But as part of a big triple warning, the bookmakers think that only a win will be enough to keep Leeds top by the end of midweek with second-placed Sunderland, third-placed Sheffield United and fourth-placed Burnley all at home and all strong favourites for victories.

All three sides play on Tuesday evening, meaning Leeds might well kick-off against Luton down in fourth place given that Farke’s side are level on points with both Sunderland and Sheffield United and only two points ahead of Burnley.

In 7.45pm kick-offs, Burnley are 6-5 favourites to beat Coventry City at Turf Moor whilst Sheffield United are a shade of odds-on at 10-11 to see off Oxford United at Bramall Lane.

Sunderland are thought to have the hardest game of the trio as they take on West Brom at Stadium of Light in an 8pm kick-off but the Black Cats are still 27-20 favourites with the Baggies as big as 23-10.

Another big threat in Middlesbrough then play the following night at home to Blackburn Rovers and the Riversiders are very strong favourites at 1-2 for another three point-haul.