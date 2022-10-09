Premier League interest confirmed for Leeds United and Arsenal transfer target

As many as ‘four or five’ Premier League clubs are reportedly following Leeds United transfer target Jack Wylie.

The Rangers wonderkid was linked with a move away from the Ibrox club recently as the Daily Record claimed the Whites and Arsenal had sent scouts to monitor the 15-year-old full-back in recent weeks.

The Gunners were said to have dispatched chief youth scout Lee Herron to watch the defender in action for Scotland Under-16s in their meeting with Denmark last month.

Wylie is unable to sign on professional terms until he turns 16 in January and that has left Rangers vulnerable to a similar approach to the one that saw Rory Wilson join Aston Villa for just £350k earlier this year.

English clubs have increased their scouting north of the border in recent years with Brexit regulations making it increasingly difficult to land promising young talents from clubs within the European Union.

Newcastle United recently secured deals for Kilmarnock defender Charlie McArthur and East Fife goalkeeper Jude Smith - and Wylie is said to be the latest Scottish youngster being considered for a move to England.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed the youngster has significant interest from the Premier League but also revealed Wylie is ‘focused on Rangers’.

He told Caught Offside: “I’m not too surprised to see big names like Arsenal and Leeds being linked with 15-year-old wonderkid Jack Wylie as he’s a top talent, but what’s the truth about his situation?