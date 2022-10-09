Former Arsenal and England star Paul Merson believes Leeds United need a change in approach if they are to progress in the Premier League this season.

Jesse Marsch’s side headed into Sunday’s visit to Crystal Palace looking to secure a win that would have taken them to within two points of the European places.

All was going to plan when the Whites made a positive start at Selhurst Park and created a number of opportunities within the opening stages. Their pressure paid off when the fine work of Brenden Aaronson allowed Pascal Struijk to open the scoring with ten minutes on the clock.

The lead would last until the midway point of the first-half as the Eagles got back on level-terms with a fine header from former Celtic star Odsonne Edouard. Palace looked increasingly confident throughout a hectic second-half and they secured the win with just under quarter of an hour remaining with a stunning finish from Eberechi Eze.

That was enough to extend Leeds’ run without a league win to a fifth game and they have not collected all three points since the memorable 3-0 home victory against Chelsea in August.

The defeat, coupled with West Ham United’s win against Fulham, saw March’s men slip to fourteenth place in the table and they are now just three points above the relegation zone.

Sky Sports pundit Merson felt Leeds were never truly in control of the game against Palace and hinted they may need to change their energetic approach to games if they want to survive in the Premier League this season.

“I just think their game management isn’t great, they’re gung-ho, everything is done at 100 miles an hour,” he explained.

“Even when they went in front, they never calmed the game down, nobody was putting their foot on the ball, control the game. One-nil up or one-nil down, it’s 100 miles an hour and I think they need to change that, otherwise, as the season goes on, I think it could be a long season.”