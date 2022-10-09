Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 1: Wasteful Whites squander big chance after attacker's brilliance

Leeds went ahead in the tenth minute after brilliant work from Brenden Aaronson who weaved his way into the Palace box and fired in a low shot that crashed back off the post into the path of Pascal Struijk who coolly converted.

But Palace equalised with their first attempt on goal 14 minutes later as Odsonne Edouard headed home a Michael Olise free-kick which arrived just moments after Patrick Bamford had been denied by Eagles 'keeper Vicente Guaita when one on one.

Leeds then created very little after the break and Palace bagged the game’s winning goal in the 76th minute as Wilfried Zaha set up Eberechi Eze to rifle home a ferocious finish.

WINNER: Eberechi Eze wheels away to celebrate after firing Crystal Palace in front against Leeds United as Whites captain Liam Cooper looks on. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

The Whites could have gone seventh with a victory but instead now sit 14th and level on points with Palace, the pair both three points clear of the drop zone.

United wasted a potential opening in the fifth minute as poor back pass from Marc Guehi presented trouble for keeper Guaita who cleared straight to Jack Harrison but Harrison was unable to play in Bamford.

After good work from Rodrigo, Aaronson fired wide from the edge of the box two minutes later but Aaronson then produced a brilliant run in the tenth minute that led to Struijk firing United ahead.

The American picked up the ball on the right wing and weaved his way past several men into the Palace box before unleashing a low shot that crashed back off the post but Struijk seized upon the rebound to coolly fire home.

Palace were struggling and dallying on the ball from Guaita combined with quick Harrison press then led to attempts for both Rodrigo and Bamford which were blocked.

Palace's Oumar Doucoure was then booked as Tyler Adams was caught by a nasty challenge on his ankle and Leeds should have doubled their advantage in the 21st minute when Adams played in Bamford who had just Guaita to beat but the striker's attempt at a finish with the outside of his foot was easily saved.

Leeds were dominating yet Palace drew level with their first attempt just three minutes later as a free-kick from Michael Olise sailed through the Whites area and Edouard headed home past Illan Meslier for a goal which survived a VAR check for offside.

The Eagles then gradually got themselves on the front foot, albeit after the already booked Doucoure then survived another nasty challenge on Aaronson which could easily have warranted another yellow card.

Leeds did break in very promising fashion after a sharp turn and run by Bamford who was halted by the most obvious shirt pull ever from Guehi who was booked.

Robin Koch and Jordan Ayew clashed heads from the subsequent free-kick but both players eventually continued as a first-half involving five minutes of added time ended all square.

Palace created the first opening of the second half as the initially quiet Zaha worked his way to the edge of the box but his low shot was easily saved by Meslier.

Struijk was then booked for barging into Ayew and a brilliant header from Koch then averted danger as Edouard challenged for another Olise cross.

At the other end, a through ball from Struijk almost picked out Bamford but only a brilliant block from Kristensen prevented Palace from going ahead in the 57th minute as Ayew was thwarted from close range after being found in the middle of the box.

Palace were asking all of the questions and a long range strike from Olise was safely held by Meslier. Olise then sent in yet another cross which Edouard headed over the bar before Zaha cut inside and fired wide.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch then made his first change in the 62nd minute as Bamford was withdrawn for young winger Crysenscio Summerville which meant Rodrigo moving upfront.

Summerville won a free-kick within three minutes of coming on but Harrison's delivery sailed wide and Palace threatened again as Zaha fired just wide after a neat one-two.

Aaronson was then withdrawn for Mateusz Klich as United's second change with 16 minutes left but Palace went ahead seconds later as a lovely flick from Zaha played in Eze who worked an opening before rifling home a ferocious finish past Meslier.

From a rare Whites second half attack, Leeds were then unable to make the most of breaking forward in numbers as Rodrigo's cross was cleared for a corner.

Joe Gelhardt and Luke Ayling were then brought on for Kristensen and Roca but with just six minutes left and Palace threatened again moments later as Eze's free-kick was deflected behind for a corner.

Joachim Andersen then went close when sending a header over the bar but the Eagles had already done enough for victory and one final chance for Leeds fell to Gelhardt whose volley deflected into the hands of Guaita.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Schlupp, Doucouré (Milivojevic 65), Olise (Hughes 85), Eze, Zaha, Ayew (Mitchell 65), Edouard (Mateta 86). Subs not used: Johnstone, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ebiowei, Gordon

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen (Ayling 84), Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Gelhardt 84); Aaronson, Harrison (Klich 76); Rodrigo, Bamford (Summerville 62). Subs not used: Klaesson, Llorente, Greenwood, Gyabi, Gnonto.