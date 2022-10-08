Jesse Marsch returns to Selhurst Park this afternoon in what will be his third encounter against Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, since taking the Leeds United job in February.

Marsch has presided over two draws against the Eagles, once in the Premier League and once during the Whites’ pre-season tour of Australia.

There has been little to separate the two sides throughout 2022, however Leeds currently sit four places and three points above the south London side with one more win to their name this year.

Leeds United arrive at Selhurst Park this afternoon hoping to record their third league win of the season (Pic: Getty)

Marsch and Vieira’s rivalry goes back to their overlapping stints in Major League Soccer where the pair did battle as New York Red Bulls and New York City FC bosses, respecitvely.

Despite missing Luis Sinisterra through suspension, Leeds have a largely fully-fit squad to pick from this weekend and will be at near full strength for today’s 2pm kick-off.