Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United highlights: Jesse Marsch faces the media after Palace defeat
Leeds United face Crystal Palace this afternoon in their eighth Premier League fixture of the 2022/23 season
Jesse Marsch returns to Selhurst Park this afternoon in what will be his third encounter against Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, since taking the Leeds United job in February.
Marsch has presided over two draws against the Eagles, once in the Premier League and once during the Whites’ pre-season tour of Australia.
There has been little to separate the two sides throughout 2022, however Leeds currently sit four places and three points above the south London side with one more win to their name this year.
Marsch and Vieira’s rivalry goes back to their overlapping stints in Major League Soccer where the pair did battle as New York Red Bulls and New York City FC bosses, respecitvely.
Despite missing Luis Sinisterra through suspension, Leeds have a largely fully-fit squad to pick from this weekend and will be at near full strength for today’s 2pm kick-off.
Build-up, team news, analysis, live minute-by-minute coverage, full time reaction and ratings here throughout the afternoon.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United highlights: Jesse Marsch faces the media after Palace defeat
Vieira’s assessment
Marsch on Aaronson
Most opponents are addressing him. It means he has to come up with quicker solutions. I thought he had a good match in general, I thought a lot of our players played quite well.
We just have to live in the moment. We have to continue to believe. I know we have the right kind of people in the dressing room
Marsch on morale
It’s a weird season with the break. In some ways the Chelsea game was bad for us, it put teams on warning. I believe we’ve played better over the last five games than two points.
Marsch on squad
I love this team, I believe in this team. I know we're going to improve and keep getting better.
Marsch on Kristensen
Easily his best performance in a Leeds shirt, very pleased for him
Marsch on Bamford and Firpo
Patrick is clearly physically in good form. In general I thought he was okay, a day when he was a little bit sharper I think he finds a goal. Firpo picked up a little something after the last game. He’ll be ready next week.
Marsch on scoring
My experience is that it comes together. It’s hard for me, we have a young team, we have to keep developing. Here we aren’t able to reward ourselves with goals in bunches.
Marsch on self-inflicted wounds
Coops knows it wasn’t a necessary foul. We’ve taken pride on set-pieces so it’s disappointing. We’ve been more susceptible on free-kicks than corners. Again, we have big chances second half and even first half, if we can be a little bit sharper in the final third.
Marsch on the defeat
The performance in the first half we should have been able to come in with a lead. If you look at a series of matches where we’ve been in control for major portions, we’re not scoring enough goals.