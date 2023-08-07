Leeds United are officially underway in the 2023/24 Championship season after their 2-2 draw against Cardiff City on Sunday. Thanks to an equaliser from Crysencio Summerville deep into injury time, the Whites came away with their first point of the campaign.

The league action may have started but there is still time for clubs to explore their options on the transfer market and Leeds are expected to complete some more deals before the window slams shut. While there are still some players expected to leave Elland Road this summer, the Whites remain eager to bring in new personnel as they prepare to fight for promotion back up to the Premier League.

One of the names on the shortlist who could be announced soon is centre-back Pantelis Chatzidiakos. According to Greek outlet Sportime, Leeds have agreed personal terms with the AZ Alkmaar player and negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs over a transfer fee.

Despite being one of AZ’s key players, Chatzidiakos has now entered the final 12 months of his current terms and he will be out of contract next summer if he doesn’t agree new terms or move to a new club. Leeds are keen to bring the defender in and have reportedly offered £2.2 million for his services so far.

There ‘is confidence’ that an agreement will be met between Leeds and AZ Alkmaar, especially amid Liam Cooper’s injury and the recent reports linking him to a move to Saudi Arabia.