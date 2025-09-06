Remarkable attendances table - Leeds United, West Ham, Everton and Premier League rivals compared

Leeds United have enjoyed remarkable support during Premier League fixtures with Everton and Newcastle United.

The full-time whistle brought an almighty roar from the Elland Road faithful as Leeds United marked their return to the Premier League with a battling win against Everton.

On a night when the Whites’ famous old home rocked throughout the game, a penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha helped Daniel Farke’s men to all three points and ensured their season got off to a positive start.

A heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal followed but Elland Road provided yet another lively atmosphere a week later as Leeds battled to a goalless draw against Newcastle United to round off the opening month of the season with a solid return.

Unsurprisingly, the sold-out signs were up at Elland Road for both of the first two home games of the campaign and that will be a regular feature of matchday throughout the season.

But how does the average attendance from both games compare to attendances across the Premier League throughout last season?

2024/25 average attendance: 11,214

1. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium

2024/25 average attendance: 11,214 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 17,094

2. Brentford - Gtech Community Stadium

2024/25 average attendance: 17,094 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 25,064

3. Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park

2024/25 average attendance: 25,064 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 26,833

4. Fulham - Craven Cottage

2024/25 average attendance: 26,833 | AFP via Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 30,059

5. Nottingham Forest - The City Ground

2024/25 average attendance: 30,059 Photo: Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 30,660

6. Wolves - Molineux

2024/25 average attendance: 30,660 | Wolves via Getty Images Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

