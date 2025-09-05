A new Leeds United signing has delivered a beaming verdict on his move to Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites new boy James Justin has delivered a beaming verdict on his move to Elland Road with Leeds United recommendations.

England-capped full-back Justin was unveiled as United’s tenth and ultimately final signing of the summer at the start of last week, the defender joining a club he faced five times as a player with the Foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of those outings came at Elland Road - a ground Justin has declared offers one of the best atmospheres in world football with fans that he is now delighted to have on side.

Beaming at his move to Leeds, the full-back also says that the club was highly recommended to him by everyone he spoke to ahead of his switch to the Whites.

“Always a daunting task”

Speaking to LUTV, Justin was asked what was attractive about the move to him and said: “Being back in the Premier League is a massive thing for me and everyone that I have spoken to about the club and the area has had great things to say about it.

"I am excited to get to work.

"The stadium has obviously got one of the best atmospheres in world football and it's always a daunting task to come here as an opposing team.

"But I am happy to have the fans behind me this time!”