Plymouth Argyle boss Ian Foster has vowed to name his strongest possible team on Saturday against Leeds United. The Pilgrims make the long trip to Elland Road for the second time in three months with a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup the prize for a result this weekend.

Foster will be without a host of names with former Leeds man Adam Forshaw, signed from Norwich City on a free transfer, cup-tied, as is Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine. Of course, Darko Gyabi won't be involved either as he is unable to play against his parent club.

However, the Devon outfit will travel with belief after pushing the Whites close back in November under the guidance of then boss Steven Schumacher. Leeds were 2-1 winners that day and while they are favourites once more, Foster is keen to see his side embrace the challenge.

"We want to go to Leeds and give a really good account of ourselves and we will pick the strongest team available to us, but it does give the minimum of three players a wonderful opportunity to go and show what they are about," he said, as per Plymouth Live.

"I spoke to the players about what a huge football club Leeds United is, one of the most famous grounds in the world.

"I just think it's a fabulous challenge for players to go and test themselves against certainly one of the best teams in our division, and one of the biggest and most successful historic clubs in the country. I'm really looking forward to it."

He added: "We know there will be times in the game where it will be very difficult for us. You would expect that at Elland Road but we are really looking forward to going there, challenging ourselves and hopefully challenging Leeds."

Gyabi has played every available minute for Plymouth since making the loan switch from Leeds earlier this month, starting games against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City and playing his part. He won't be available this weekend, as mentioned above, but it seems he may well be in attendance at Elland Road.

"Darko is desperate to come to the game with us," Foster added.