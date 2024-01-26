Kalvin Phillips' first words and shirt number revealed as ex-Leeds United man seals West Ham transfer
Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has joined West Ham United on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season.
The England international has agreed to join the Hammers in a temporary switch as he seeks regular football following a difficult 18 months at Champions League winners Man City. Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola has repeatedly insisted he is rueful at not being able to afford the 28-year-old more time on the pitch, and has expressed a desire that Phillips gets his career back on track in East London.
Upon signing for the Irons, West Ham released a video announcing Phillips' arrival. In it, the sought-after midfielder and favourite of England boss Gareth Southgate says: "I'm Kalvin Phillips. A footballer, a father and a Hammer.
"Champion of Europe, that's what I am. That's what we are. An iron, a lion and I'm ready to roar in claret and blue."
Phillips joins the UEFA Conference League champions in the hope he can still make Southgate's squad for this summer's upcoming European Championships in Germany. The England man played a central role three years ago as the Three Lions made it all the way to the tournament finale, but lost out on penalties to Italy.
“I’m really pleased to be here,” Phillips added. “There’s always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I’m really excited to get going now.
“There’s so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the Club and I can’t wait to be part of it.
“There’s an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season."
Phillips will wear the No. 11 shirt at the London Stadium.