Leeds United in fresh transfer 'talks' as Everton's Ben Godfrey terms made clear

We're into the final week of the January transfer window and for Leeds United it could be an eventful one. The Whites are being linked with a host of players as they push to fill the holes that exist within their squad over the next few days.

Defensive reinforcements are the club's priority it seems after allowing Djed Spence and Luke Ayling to leave earlier in the window, but they're rumoured to be keen on several attack minded players, too. Here's a look at some of the transfer headlines coming out of Elland Road today.

Leeds 'a long way off'

Leeds United are yet to convince Everton to do business in their pursuit of Ben Godfrey this month. That's according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who claims Leeds have asked the question about signing the defender this month, but it seems there could be plenty of options on the table, should he be made available.

The Whites have been strongly linked with a move for the Everton man as they look to add fresh faces to their backline for the second half of the campaign. Godfrey is someone Daniel Farke knows well of course, having worked with him at Norwich City, and the York-born 26-year-old's versatility may well be an attractive factor.

However, if the report is accurate, Leeds may well have some work to do on this one.

Whites 'keep pushing'

Leeds United are still in the race to sign Manuel Benson from Burnley this month, according to Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri. Earlier this week it was claimed that Benson was closing on a move to Southampton with a loan deal for the winger in the works between the two clubs.

However, Tavolieri claims Leeds are still pushing to land the attacker, with a fresh round of talks taking place on Wednesday. It's worth saying the same reporter said last week that Benson was being lined up as a replacement for Gnonto, who now looks set to stick around at Elland Road before the end of the transfer window.