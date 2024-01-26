Former Leeds United player Leigh Bromby believes Georginio Rutter is a level above most Championship players. After what was an difficult first few months with the Whites following his move from Hoffenheim, Rutter has bounced back to become key player this season under Daniel Farke.

The France under-21 international probably hasn't found the back of the net as much he would have liked, with just five goals to his name. However, with nine assists on his record and 18 big chances created, he has underlined himself as one of the most creative and dangerous players outside of the Premier League.

Such form has seen Rutter cement himself as a firm Elland Road favourite this season and Bromby has seemingly been blown away by his performances in white so far.

"He is so entertaining to watch and I think he has grown in terms of everybody, all the Leeds fans, he’s grown in stature and become a pivotal player," he said while working as a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds. "The fans understand him and that he can make amazing moments.

"But the one big thing for him is his reactions to win the ball back and work rate, that connects with the Leeds fans. They forgive some of the things he might try because he’s working so hard for the team, it’s a fantastic attribute.

"At this level no one can touch him, he’s far beyond the players, he can run past them, do his tricks and work his magic. You can see that."

