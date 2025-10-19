20 players Leeds United can sign for nothing next summer including Newcastle and Sunderland stars

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 19th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST

There are some eye-catching names on a list of Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga stars in the final year of their current contracts.

Leeds United are currently at risk of losing four players on free transfers as they await news over their current deals at Elland Road.

Goalkeeping trio Karl Darlow, Illan Meslier and Alex Cairns and experienced full-back Sam Byram are all in the final year of their contracts and major decisions will have to made over whether they are handed an opportunity to extend their time with the Whites over the coming months.

However, Leeds are not the only club to find themselves in such a position as clubs across the Premier League and around Europe have some players that will be available on free transfers next summer as it stands.

There are a number of reported Whites targets on a long list of players in the final 12 months of their contracts - and we have selected 20 stars that could be landed on a free when the current season comes to an end.

Your next Leeds United read: 'A weekend of sackings' - Leeds fans react to Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Burnley

Current club: Inter

1. Stefan De Vrij

Current club: Inter | Getty Images

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion

2. Danny Welbeck

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion | Getty Images

Current club: Tottenham Hotspur

3. Ben Davies

Current club: Tottenham Hotspur | Getty Images

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion

4. Lewis Dunk

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion | Getty Images

Current club: West Ham United

5. Callum Wilson

Current club: West Ham United | Getty Images

Current club: Sunderland

6. Dan Neil

Current club: Sunderland | Getty Images

