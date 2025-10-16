The changing face of Elland Road as Leeds United fans await expansion update

Leeds United fans are eagerly awaiting the latest updates on the planned developments at Elland Road as the demand for tickets continues to grow.

The sell-out signs are a regular feature of the Whites famous old home and the desire to attend has only increased following last season’s Championship title win and the subsequent promotion into the Premier League.

The Elland Road faithful are renowned for being one of the most loyal and passionate sets of supporters across English football and a visit to LS11 has gone down as one of the most daunting in the Premier League and Football League for a number of decades.

As we await the next update of those eagerly anticipated developments, we take a look at some iconic photos of Elland Road from years gone by.

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United transfer message sent as Daniel Farke gets majority backing in our big fan survey

1 . March 1930 The crowd at an FA Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Hull City at Elland Road. | (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . December, 1969 Elland Road's West Stand (outer) seen from the old Fullerton Park training pitches. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . April, 1995 Mounted police clear the pitch after an invasion by Tottenham Hotspur supporters during an FA Cup semi-final in the mid-1990s. The old scoreboard can be seen in the background. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . May, 1996 The new Lowfields Road 'East' Stand following its completion ahead of the 1996 European Championships, pictured from Beeston Hill. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . May, 1996 Inside Elland Road, the view of the Lowfields Road 'East' Stand following its renovation during the mid-1990s. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . July, 1997 Outer view of Elland Road's main reception prior to the completion of the Stadium Way car park to the east of the ground. | Getty Images Photo Sales