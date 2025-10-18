Leeds United went down 2-0 against Burnley on Saturday and fans were not happy about it.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Burnley on Saturday and it’s safe to say there is a large section of supporters unhappy.

The Whites went down at Turf Moor thanks to goals either side of half-time from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna. However, Daniel Farke will feel his side did more than enough to earn a result, passing up four big chances to the tune of 1.68 xG (FotMob).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have now taken just one point from their last three Premier League games since beating Wolves in mid-September, with back-to-back defeats seeing them slide to 15th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.

Leeds fans react to miserable Burnley defeat

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was at Turf Moor for the defeat and offered up damning verdicts of Brenden Aaronson and Pascal Struijk’s performances, giving them 4 and 5/10, respectively.

Leeds fans seem to agree with Smyth’s verdict, with @AaacccccCcc commenting on X: “Aaronsson should have been off at half time - I've supported him in the past because of the defensive work when it’s needed but with the possession we had today we needed somebody that is effective on the ball.”

Meanwhile, @lufcLee1982 said of Struijk: “Need to post some tough questions to Farke. Why is Struijk preferred whilst he stinks the place up week in week out?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@james_evans76 believes he has the key changes Daniel Farke needs to pick up a positive result in Friday’s key clash with West Ham at Elland Road.

“Next game has to have Perri, Bijol, Tanaka (for Stach), Okafor and James,” he said.

On Facebook, Karl Arnett seemed to take aim at Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leeds’ other strikers - with the ex-Everton man once again passing up a host of chances and failing to score despite attempting four shots.

“A striker would be nice, especially on target,” he wrote.

Daniel Farke to join Ange Postecoglou?

Reacting to the result on Facebook, a host of fans were angry with the Leeds performance in Lancashire, with some even suggesting Farke could join Ange Postecoglou as being another Premier League managerial casualty this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Could be a weekend of sackings,” said Peter Waterson, with Andy Cross adding: “Farke needs to make some big decisions. If he can't then the board need to make one.”

Others took aim, once again, at United’s strikeforce.

“If we’d have played til Christmas we wouldn’t have scored, so wasteful,” wrote Carlos No-less. “Poor defending for their first, no complaints about the second, top strike! Twice as many passes, twice as many shots and 70% possession! A real confidence blow. Makes West Ham massive now.”

Josh Dennison added: “Nothing up front, never going to score enough to stay up.”

One thing for sure is that Friday’s meeting with West Ham at Elland Road is a must-not-lose affair for Leeds, who sit just four points clear of the Hammers, who have a game in hand against Brentford on Monday night.