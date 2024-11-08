Leeds United welcome QPR to Elland Road on Saturday looking to bounce back from their loss to Millwall in midweek

Leeds United are back in action this weekend as Queens Park Rangers visit Elland Road in the final game before the international break. There will be no Championship action for two weeks after this weekend but after three sets of international fixtures across September, October and November - there will not be another until March as the domestic football takes centre stage.

After their defeat to Millwall in midweek, Leeds sit third in the Championship - two points behind Sheffield United in second and four behind leaders Sunderland. This weekend, the Blades have a Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday while the Black Cats host Coventry City, who sacked manager Mark Robins on Thursday. Other promotion rivals West Brom and Burnley take on Hull City and Swansea City, respectively - with both of those games taking place on Sunday.

Parker unhappy as West Brom hold Burnley to 0-0 draw

Burnley missed the chance to go level on points with Leeds on Thursday night as they were held to a 0-0 draw by West Brom, managed by former Whites assistant coach Carlos Corberan. The Clarets are now two points behind Leeds, with the Baggies four points adrift and level on points with Millwall. Burnley had a second-half goal ruled out after former Leeds loanee Jaidon Anthony had his header chalked off. The referee disallowed the goal for an apparent foul on West Brom man Callum Styles - a decision Clarets boss Scott Park was not happy with.

He said: “Disappointing. Any person watching the game tonight, there’s probably only one man who decided it wasn’t a goal and didn’t think it was, was the ref. Clear goal wasn’t it? Really disappointing regarding that. He (referee) didn’t give an explanation, it is what it is now we can’t change that. I’m amazed he’s give the decision, the linesman is literally in line and the ref decided to give the decision, I do know the linesman didn’t give it, he didn’t communicate it was a foul and it clearly wasn’t. Very soft. It was just so, so soft and the ref thought he seen something there that wasn’t, legitimate goal has been wiped off. The boy who was meant to have got fouled didn’t react. It was a late whistle, he’s made a mistake tonight which we all make mistakes.”

Bamford on Greenwood’s ‘ridiculous’ set-piece ability

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford says Sam Greenwood used to show his ‘ridiculous’ free-kick ability in training before leaving the Whites on loan. The former Sunderland and Arsenal youth player left Elland Road during the summer after joining Preston North End on loan in the summer. He also spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough.

On the latest episode of the ‘My Mate’s A Footballer‘ Podcast, Bamford praised Greenwood’s ability from free-kicks. He said: “Well, if I think back to when Jesse was manager, we had, under Marcelo, we’d seen the 21s play quite a bit. Sam Greenwood was in the 21s. He was honestly, every time there was a free kick, he was putting it in and he was ridiculous at it. And then he started training with the first team like a bit later. Anyway, when he finally came up to the first team and was playing, like as soon as he came on the pitch, like there wasn’t even a discussion. It was just like, Sam, you’re taking it. But honestly, he’s top drawer at free kicks.”