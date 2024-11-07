One of Marcelo Bielsa's former Leeds United assistants says the Whites are a 'different level' to all but two other Championship squads this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Marcelo Bielsa's former Leeds United assistants says the Whites are a 'different level' to all but two other Championship squads this season.

Carlos Corberán is preparing his West Bromwich Albion side to face fourth-placed Burnley in Thursday night's league meeting. The Spaniard, who has been linked with the Elland Road job a number of times since departing in July 2020, puts Leeds in a different category to his own team and even league leaders Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Express and Star, Corberán said: "I think in this league it is difficult to predict results. This year is going to be especially difficult to predict results. There are some squads that can be one step in front of others, a couple, two or three. And after that there is a group of 14 teams, in my opinion, where all the squads are at a similar level with strengths and weaknesses but with options.

"Leeds is one squad I consider a good level, a different level. Probably Sheffield United, with the deduction of two points, [their position] shows they are in this level. And after that Burnley is another of these squads in terms of players arrived from the Premier League and is a squad that has extra."

According to Corberán, league leaders Sunderland are not at the same level as Leeds despite their incredible start to the season. The Black Cats have 30 points from 14 games and sit four clear of third-placed Leeds. When the two sides met at The Stadium of Light, the Whites looked destined for three points until a last-second Illan Meslier blunder handed Sunderland a draw.

Corberán, who celebrated promotion to the Premier League with Bielsa at Elland Road before leaving to chart his own course in club management, sees Sunderland as the Ipswich Town of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I cannot put Sunderland in this group in terms of the bodies, but in terms of performances everyone is where they deserve," he said. "It is like Ipswich last year, Ipswich was not in the level of Leicester, Southampton or Leeds but at the end finished in front of two because they deserved it. It is not about budget, it is about how you compete and perform, how consistent you are.

"After this we are in a group of squads with good players, good options in a very equal situation from a competitive point of view. You can beat everyone but everyone can beat you. There is no gap to relax."

Leeds suffered a first defeat in nine at Millwall on Wednesday night thanks to a first half goal from Japhet Tanganga. The Whites are back in action at home on Saturday when they take on Queens Park Rangers in the final game before November’s international break.