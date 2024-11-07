Leeds United vs QPR injury and team news with six out and six doubts

By Kyle Newbould

Published 7th Nov 2024, 17:55 BST

Leeds United return to action on Saturday after losing 1-0 at Millwall in the week.

Leeds United have little time to feel sorry for themselves after Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall, with a return to Elland Road and the visit of QPR on the horizon. Saturday’s Championship clash is the final one before November’s international break and Daniel Farke will be desperate to end this run of fixtures on a more positive note.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Farke provided a positive injury update with every midweek player coming through the Millwall game unscathed, albeit there remain a group of long-term absentees. QPR were not so fortunate, adding playmaker Ilias Chair to a growing list of fitness issues during their dismal 4-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough.

Both sides will make a late call or two for Saturday’s all-important meeting and ahead of another intriguing clash, the YEP has rounded up the latest from both treatment rooms.

Out since September with a knee injury and underwent surgery last month. Expected to miss the weekend fixture.

1. Jack Colback - out

Out since September with a knee injury and underwent surgery last month. Expected to miss the weekend fixture.

Limped off before half-time during QPR's 0-0 draw against Sunderland. Was holding his hamstring and so expected to be unavailable come Saturday.

2. Harrison Ashby - out

Limped off before half-time during QPR's 0-0 draw against Sunderland. Was holding his hamstring and so expected to be unavailable come Saturday.

Cifuentes admitted on Wednesday he could not provide a possible return date for the club's top-scorer this season, with a calf issue showing little sign of easing. That would suggest he missed the weekend trip to Leeds.

3. Michael Frey - out

Cifuentes admitted on Wednesday he could not provide a possible return date for the club's top-scorer this season, with a calf issue showing little sign of easing. That would suggest he missed the weekend trip to Leeds.

A recurring calf issue has kept the defender out of QPR's last two games, with no update from manager Marti Cifuentes after Tuesday's defeat to Middlesbrough.

4. Jake Clarke-Salter - doubt

A recurring calf issue has kept the defender out of QPR's last two games, with no update from manager Marti Cifuentes after Tuesday's defeat to Middlesbrough.

The tricky winger suffered a knee injury on the eve of QPR's 0-0 draw at Burnley last month. There has been concern that it could be a mid to long-term injury for Dembele but as of yet, there is no timeframe.

5. Karamoko Dembele - doubt

The tricky winger suffered a knee injury on the eve of QPR's 0-0 draw at Burnley last month. There has been concern that it could be a mid to long-term injury for Dembele but as of yet, there is no timeframe.

Has been sidelined for a few weeks after being substituted nine minutes into last month's draw against Coventry with a thigh strain.

6. Kenneth Paal - doubt

Has been sidelined for a few weeks after being substituted nine minutes into last month's draw against Coventry with a thigh strain.

Related topics: QPR Championship
