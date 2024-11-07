Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as focus turns to the weekend visit of QPR to Elland Road.

Leeds United must move on quickly from Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall with the opportunity to bounce back this weekend. QPR are the visitors to Elland Road on Saturday and, having failed to win in 11 games across all competitions, present an opportunity for Daniel Farke’s side to get three points on the board.

Farke confirmed there are no new fitness issues to contend with for Leeds but neither the German nor his players will underestimate the task at hand come Saturday. And ahead of the final game before November’s international break, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Lowe on Greenwood

Former Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe admits the Championship side ‘worked their socks off’ to sign Sam Greenwood on loan - a decision that is coming to bear fruit. Greenwood left Leeds for a second season-long loan spell in the summer, having impressed at Middlesbrough but not enough to secure a permanent move.

The 22-year-old’s start to life at Deepdale had been mixed and included a straight red card against Blackburn Rovers, but three goals in the last four league games under new manager Paul Heckingbottom has renewed confidence. Lowe left Preston after just one game this season but was full of praise for the attacking midfielder ahead of the Lilywhites 0-0 draw against Sunderland on Wednesday.

“Definitely, Definitely, we worked our socks off all summer to get him on loan and he’s paying dividends now,” Lowe told Sky Sports News. “He’s doing a fantastic job, scoring goals and it’s a fantastic area for him to hit the target. We were attracted because of his set pieces, left foot, right foot, free kicks, wide free kicks.”

Black Cats exit worry

Sunderland face the prospect of an anxious January trying to stave off Premier League interest in their young star, Chris Rigg. The Sun report that Crystal Palace are ‘plotting’ a £20million raid of the Championship club in a bid to bolster their own midfield.

Rigg is still only 17-years-old but has already established himself as a regular starter for Sunderland, who sit top of the Championship with 30 points from a possible 42. The Black Cats academy graduate has three goals to show for his 13 league appearances - including against Leeds last month - and is catching the eye as one of the EFL’s hottest prospects.

But such quality is inevitably attracting top-flight interest and Palace look set to test Sunderland’s nerve in January, having watched him extensively this season. And the London outfit could even repeat last season’s trick of luring Adam Wharton away from Blackburn during the mid-season window in order to beat competition from financially superior rivals.