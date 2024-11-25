Leeds United’s fans have their say on Sunday’s crazy 4-3 win at Swansea City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United eventually moved top of the Championship with a rollercoaster ride 4-3 triumph at Swansea City - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say including disagreement on the team’s man of the match and a defensive must.

NEIL GREWER

A very satisfying end to the weekend as the victory put Leeds top of the Championship for the first time this season following an entertaining match at Swansea with Leeds twice coming from behind, then taking the lead before being pegged back...and finally and winning at the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was there for the taking but Leeds made hard work of it through sloppy defending, however when it mattered, they were more clinical in front of goal than in previous games.

Swansea’s first goal came from a dubious free-kick converted when man-of-the-moment Ao Tanaka lost his man at the far post, and the second – which gave City a 2-1 half-time lead – resulted from defensive indecision and poor positioning from Illan Meslier. Both goals were avoidable.

Ex- Swansea man Dan James was however operating in top gear and played a major part in three Leeds goals, including a sublime pass to Willy Gnonto for the late winner.

Joel Piroe disappointed again, and the central defenders both had lapses. Except for one error, Tanaka was his usual busy effective self, whilst Sam Bryam was solid at left-back.

Man of the match: Dan James – a constant threat.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there’s one thing Leeds United know how to do, it’s make you sweat.

We all knew that a win at Swansea City would put the Whites top of the table but as much as the defence seemingly wanted to throw it away, the attack was determined to carry United through.

Boss Daniel Farke looked to have a game plan, with the first three goals all coming from pull backs.

Dan James was the architect of three goals on his return to south Wales and he showed again why he is one of United’s star players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two goals for Manor Solomon will do him the world of good following some criticism from the stands.

The defence must tighten up again if Leeds are to maintain top spot. At times it wasn’t good enough and Swansea didn’t have to push particularly hard for their goals.

With two more games to come this week it will be a grind to earn six more points, but Farke’s side are showing that despite losing key players in the summer, they again have the quality to compete for automatic promotion.

Man of the match: Dan James.

DAVID WATKINS

What a terrific game of football!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were undone early on, conceding following a set piece on the Swans left. A curling free-kick then caught us flat-footed at the back post.

Back came Leeds 12 minutes later, winning the ball in midfield, Ao Tanaka splitting the home defence and Dan James running through to square to Manor Solomon.

Poor game management at the end of the first half let Swansea in again with a runner allowed to sprint through before Liam Cullen’s mishit shot deflected past Illan Meslier off Jayden Bogle.

More twists and turns after the break with Leeds levelling when Bogle put James through again with Ben Cabango sliding the ball past his own keeper and then going ahead when a Pascal Struijk through ball found Sam Byram and his low ball was smacked into the roof of the net by Solomon again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More sleepy defending from Leeds appeared to have given away two points when substitute Florian Bianchini nipped in at the near post but Leeds came straight back and punished some dire game management from the home side as they gave the ball away.

Willy Gnonto and Dan James combined, with Willy neatly nutmegging the home keeper to seal our spot at the top of the table.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds and Swansea produced one of the games of the season with a seven-goal thriller in south Wales.

Leeds, in electric bus seat blue and pink, were behind when a free-kick was put in at the far post by Harry Darling after only eight minutes but they equalised with Dan James putting one across the penalty box for Manor Solomon to score his first for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In injury time, Liam Cullen put Swansea ahead. Their lead would last 10 second-half minutes before Ben Cabango put the ball past his own keeper to put Leeds level.

Solomon claimed his second and Leeds’ third with less than 20 minutes to play.

In a crazy last couple of minutes of the game, Florian Bianchini equalised for the hosts but within a minute, Leeds substitute Willy Gnonto gave them the winner.

For entertainment you can’t ask for more.

Daniel Farke won’t like that United conceded three goals, but hopefully he will be happy that his team is top of the table. Leeds face Luton Town at Elland Road tomorrow night hoping to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals Sunderland, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match: Daniel James – involved in three of Leeds’ goals.

MIKE GILL

The stars were aligned, with both Sheffield United and Sunderland drawing away from home. Only Burnley spoiled the party by coming away from Bristol City with maximum points. Just win, and you’re top.

On eight minutes, Harry Darling put such thoughts on hold as he converted former Leeds loanee Matt Grimes’ crafty free-kick.

The awful conditions were producing defensive mistakes, but Swansea couldn’t blame the conditions for the equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan James raced away before setting Manor Solomon up with a simple chance to open his account with the Whites.

On the stroke of half-time Liam Cullen put the Swans ahead, and the scene was set for a rollercoaster ride for both sides.

Ten minutes into the second half, Leeds were level again as Dan James sent a killer pass into the area for Joel Piroe. Ben Cabango got there first, but he turned the ball into his own net.

Leeds finally got in front after Solomon neatly converted Sam Byram’s assist, but more was to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florian Bianchini scored what appeared to be a heartbreaking equaliser in the 90th minute before Willy Gnonto scored United’s winner with little time left on the clock. It was breathless stuff to the end!

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.