Leeds United vs Luton Town: Daniel Farke press conference, injury updates after Whites go top
Leeds United face Luton Town at Elland Road as they look to keep their momentum going. The Whites are top of the Championship table on goal difference above Sheffield United and Sunderland.
They won 4-3 away at Swansea City in their last outing on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Farke is facing the media on Monday afternoon ahead of their clash against the Hatters...
Leeds United vs Luton Town: Daniel Farke press conference
No new injuries
“No new injuries, all the players who are with us seem to be available for Wednesday.”
No massive rotation
“We won’t rotate on 11 players but no new injuries.”
On Manor Solomon
“Yesterday he got over 70 minutes (against Swansea City) and it was probably his best performance.”
On Largie Ramazani
“Each and every day he is back in training, it is beneficial to him.”
Should Harry Darling have been sent off?
“I asked Oliver Langford, the fourth official, the same question. It was a red card for me. To give no card at all was incredible.”
Wanted to press Swansea more
“Yes we dropped a bit too deep. Swansea are a good possession side.
“I would have preferred us to press a bit more.”
Praise for his team
“I’ve got great characters in the dressing room. It is a joy to lead them.
“We try and aim for the highest targets. We got 90 points last season but we weren’t happy because we didn’t finish in the top two.”
“We also speak about the things that weren’t that great. That is how we approach it.
“We need this resilience. We knew it would be difficult against them (Swansea).”
On Luton
“For me, they are one of the contenders for the top six, there is no doubt about that.”
Not surprised by Luton's struggles
“For a team that has been relegated, it is difficult to avoid a hangover in the Championship.
“Quite often it happens that you are struggling.”
Luton have quality
“It is so, so difficult. Sometimes you have to accept a poor start. They have a lot of quality.
“They have a tight group. It was an important win for them in the last game, a clean sheet.”
Luton have Premier League experience
“They have many players with Premier League experience in their group.
“They have nothing to lose, they can play with a bit more freedom after an important win for them (against Hull City).
“It will be a tricky game.”
Leeds' squad compared to last season
“We didn’t spend that much money. You could argue in terms of individual quality, we lost a bit of quality.”
Creating something special
“We are trying to build a really, really strong team.
“We are dominating each and every statistic. Be careful, we are only game day 16.
“The signs are good, we are on a good path, there is no doubt about this.”
No complacency
“There is no space for complacency, I will not allow it.
“When a team like Luton is struggling at the wrong end of the table, they tells you the quality of the league.”
On Joe Gelhardt
“It is tough for him (lack of game time) but i have to praise him for his attitude.”
On Gelhardt
“His time will come, he has to prepare himself. I can’t complain about it. He is a top class human being and teammate. We just have lots of options, this is professional football.”
On Isaac Schmidt
“He will be back to team training from Thursday. For this game (Luton), he has no chance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.