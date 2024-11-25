The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Sunday’s rollercoaster ride victory at Swansea City.

Leeds United and Swansea City confounded expectations and the weather with a thriller for the ages as the Championship table took on its best possible look for the Whites.

Daniel Farke's men rose to the top on the merit of goal difference after their 4-3 win over the Swans. It did follow the trend of Swansea games only ever being decided by the margin of a single goal, but they do not ordinarily ship this many in single games and nor do Leeds. A tight game was expected and it was nip and tuck, tit-for-tat, but so much more exciting and entertaining than anyone - including Farke himself - had predicted. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Daniel James

What a return, on his return to a former club. His pace was an incredible tool for Leeds but in a game where chances had to be taken, his composure was a difference maker. You don't get assists for own goals but he should have left the pitch with three of them. The pass for Willy Gnonto was the pick of the bunch.

Ao Tanaka

His slack marking cost Leeds for the first goal but from that moment on he was excellent. So calm in situations where he had to make the tackle and the same can be said for how he dealt with the ball. He has some engine on him too, because he still had it in him to burst down the line to help progress the attack for the winner.

Manor Solomon

His inclusion in the starting line-up raised eyebrows, not least because he has not yet shown enough of the quality that he was expected to bring down to the Championship with him. At Swansea City he showed that he knows exactly where to be to score goals and took them both well. Yes, he owed a lot to the assists and the build-up but he was in the right place twice and added the right finishes. The relief was tangible in his celebrations. If this is him off and running it's better late than never.

Bad day

Illan Meslier

You can and should note the deflection and the defensive mistakes that contributed to Swansea's second but there will be question marks again over the keeper's positioning and his reaction to what was not the most sweetly-struck of shots. Made amends with a couple of bits of important keeping in the final stages.

Joel Piroe

Will have wanted to have given a much better account of himself against his former club, where he is booed and where he came in for flak for celebrating a goal for Leeds last time out. He just wasn't a factor for the vast majority.

Off-camera moments

Dan James indulging in a selfie with two Swansea City fans after completing his media duties upon arrival at the stadium.

Leeds United title winner Jon Newsome getting in bother for taking two bottled drinks and flaunting the one-bottle limit in the press room.

Ex-Leeds coach Cameron Toshack catching up with club staff in the media room prior to the game.

Joe Rodon with a cheeky nutmeg on Manor Solomon in the Leeds possession game.

Chris Domogalla moving round towards the halfway line and positioning himself where Ronald was making frequent incursions into the Leeds half of the pitch. The Swans' winger's first couple of trips took him close to where the visiting starters were playing a possession game and though words were not exchanged it did not go unnoticed by the Whites players or staff. Domogalla's move from his normal station meant Ronald had to cut short his runs.

Karl Darlow and Wales colleague Ben Cabango greeting one another on the pitch at the end of the warm-up.

Cabango having words with Struijk after the Leeds skipper left Goncalo Franco down in need of treatment for his shoulder. Matt Grimes also wanted to remonstrate with the defender and Joe Rothwell stepped in between the pair.

Domogalla attracting James Debayo's attention as he finally exited the celebrations of the winning goal to recall him to the bench so he could go on for a cameo.

Daniel Farke pulling in Jayden Bogle and Mateo Joseph for words at full-time. The latter spent a bit more time with the boss and seemed to be giving his view as much as taking Farke's.

Largie Ramazani, an unused substitute, bouncing with joy and throwing his arms around Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto in the full-time celebrations.