With the international fixtures coming to a close today, Leeds United can now turn their attention to their trip to Arsenal at the weekend. However, they could travel to the Emirates Stadium without one of their key players.

Wilfried Gnonto was withdrawn from Italy’s clash with Malta on Sunday as he suffered a sprained ankle and will return to Yorkshire to further assessment and treatment. The Whites could also be without Max Wober who picked up his own injury problem in Austria’s win over Azerbaijan.

Javi Gracia will be hoping both players are fit to face Arsenal, who are looking to extend their six-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Here are today’s headlines...

‘Pirlo-esque’ McKennie

Weston McKennie has received plenty of plaudits for his performance during the United States’ win over El Salvador in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The midfielder was arguably their standout performer as they claimed a 1-0 win in Orlando.

McKennie is closing in on his 50th cap for the USA since making his debut six years ago and has continued to impress in the middle of the park. Starting alongside Premier League stars such as Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Arsenal’s Matt Turner, McKennie won rave reviews for his contribution.

After giving the 24-year-old an 8.5 out of 10 for his performance, MLS Soccer wrote: “McKennie more than made up for missing a chance to score at the end of the first half with his perfectly-weighted through ball to assist Pepi’s go-ahead goal.

“In addition to the assist, McKennie was the US’ most consistent player in build up play, doing well to find passing lanes and linking the team from back to front.”

McKennie put on a moment of magic when he put a brilliant pass on a plate for Ricardo Pepi to open the scoring on the hour mark. Goal went onto compare the midfielder to Andrea Pirlo, writing: “On the end of several chances from set pieces, including one he seemingly played across the box rather than putting on frame just before halftime.

“His big moment, though, was his assist to Pepi. A Pirlo-esque pass from the Leeds United star.”

Clubs ‘lining up’ for Whites duo

Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto could be the first two players out the door if Leeds United are relegated this season, according to Football Insider. The pair have attracted plenty of interest and could be handed a lifeline in the summer.

While the Whites’ form has improved under Javi Gracia, they still remain only two points from the bottom three and still face the possibility of returning to the Championship. If so, the club are likely to lose a number of their big players as they look to trim their wage bill.