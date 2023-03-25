Leeds United midfielder ends 200-day drought in seven-goal rout on international duty

The USMNT defeated island nation Grenada convincingly on Friday evening, running out 7-1 winners in CONCACAF Nations League.

Leeds man Brenden Aaronson followed Ricardo Pepi’s opener with a goal in the 20th minute, finding the net for the first time since August 2022. Aaronson’s last goal, for club and country, came in the 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at the beginning of the season, putting an end to his seven-month goal drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow international and Leeds teammate Weston McKennie added a third and fourth goal for the USMNT in quick succession, to effectively put the result beyond doubt before the interval.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 19: Brenden Aaronson of United States looks on during the United States Training and Press Conference at Al Gharafa SC Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Aaronson celebrated his goal emphatically, after buying a yard inside the penalty area and finding the bottom corner. MLS Soccer described the finish as an ‘impressive display of athleticism and body control’, whilst NBC Sports dubbed the goal as a ‘much-needed confidence boost’.

The 22-year-old has endured a difficult season at Elland Road, registering two assists and scoring once since a £25 million transfer from Austrian club FC Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKennie, meanwhile, scored with an acrobatic finish before adding a second minutes later as USMNT flexed their superiority.