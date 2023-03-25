Leeds United midfielder ends 200-day drought in seven-goal rout on international duty
Leeds United duo Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson found the net during the United States’ 7-1 win over Grenada in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture
The USMNT defeated island nation Grenada convincingly on Friday evening, running out 7-1 winners in CONCACAF Nations League.
Leeds man Brenden Aaronson followed Ricardo Pepi’s opener with a goal in the 20th minute, finding the net for the first time since August 2022. Aaronson’s last goal, for club and country, came in the 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at the beginning of the season, putting an end to his seven-month goal drought.
Fellow international and Leeds teammate Weston McKennie added a third and fourth goal for the USMNT in quick succession, to effectively put the result beyond doubt before the interval.
Aaronson celebrated his goal emphatically, after buying a yard inside the penalty area and finding the bottom corner. MLS Soccer described the finish as an ‘impressive display of athleticism and body control’, whilst NBC Sports dubbed the goal as a ‘much-needed confidence boost’.
The 22-year-old has endured a difficult season at Elland Road, registering two assists and scoring once since a £25 million transfer from Austrian club FC Red Bull Salzburg last summer.
McKennie, meanwhile, scored with an acrobatic finish before adding a second minutes later as USMNT flexed their superiority.
24-year-old Leeds loanee McKennie is yet to score for the Whites but is expected to remain a key part of the team between now and the end of the season during Tyler Adams’ absence through injury.