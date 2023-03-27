The Dutchmen made changes to the XI that had defeated Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde’s Norway 3-0 last Saturday, which included Leeds attacker Summerville dropping out of the starting line-up.

Erwin van de Looi’s side took the lead but were pegged back during the second half and forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their most recent friendly fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerville had returned to the Under-21 setup this month, scoring the game’s opening goal against the Norwegians over the weekend.

TOPSHOT - Leeds United's Dutch striker Crysencio Summerville controls the ball during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Fulham and Leeds United (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

However, following the ankle sprain picked up by Willy Gnonto whilst on Italy duty, Summerville was spared by his national team coach, much to the relief of Leeds supporters.

The Whites face a trip to the Emirates’ Stadium this weekend where they will take on title-chasing Arsenal in their bid to move further clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have already lost Tyler Adams for that game and with Gnonto now a doubt, head coach Javi Gracia needs as many impactful players fit and available as possible.

Austrian defender Max Wober returned from international duty early after sustaining a hamstring injury last week, however the player himself revealed it was only a ‘small injury’ and there is hope he will be at Gracia’s disposal for upcoming fixtures.

There is no suggestion Summerville’s omission for the Netherlands’ Under-21s was anything other than a selection decision given coach Van de Looi made changes to the line-up as well as considering it was a friendly fixture.