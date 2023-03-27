The famous Elland Road crowd always turns out in force but just how numerous are they compared with other Premier League clubs?

It’s been a dramatic season at Leeds United with a change in managers, new players making an impact and some fan favourites struggling to shake off injuries.

United have 11 fixtures left in the Premier League season and are currently sitting in 14th, just two points above the relegation zone in a very tightly packed bottom half of the top flight.

Only three points separate 18th-placed West Ham United and 12th-placed Crystal Palace with all the clubs in between looking down the league fearfully.

Meanwhile, at the top of the league, it’s a two-horse race between Arsenal and Manchester City with Pep Guardiola’s defending champions doing all they can to chase down the rampant Gunners.

What is certain is that Leeds United will be roared on by an Elland Road crowd that always turns out in force as the season end draws nearer.

Based on data from Transfermarkt , here is a look at how Leeds’ average home attendance so far this term compares to other clubs in the Premier League.

1 . Bournemouth Average attendance - 10,231

2 . Brentford Average attendance - 17,250

3 . Fulham Average attendance - 23,460

4 . Crystal Palace Average attendance - 24,847