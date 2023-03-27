News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
3 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
4 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
7 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
8 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
9 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Where Leeds United sit in attendance table vs Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle & rivals - gallery

The famous Elland Road crowd always turns out in force but just how numerous are they compared with other Premier League clubs?

By Toby Bryant
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 20:00 BST

It’s been a dramatic season at Leeds United with a change in managers, new players making an impact and some fan favourites struggling to shake off injuries.

United have 11 fixtures left in the Premier League season and are currently sitting in 14th, just two points above the relegation zone in a very tightly packed bottom half of the top flight.

Only three points separate 18th-placed West Ham United and 12th-placed Crystal Palace with all the clubs in between looking down the league fearfully.

Meanwhile, at the top of the league, it’s a two-horse race between Arsenal and Manchester City with Pep Guardiola’s defending champions doing all they can to chase down the rampant Gunners.

What is certain is that Leeds United will be roared on by an Elland Road crowd that always turns out in force as the season end draws nearer.

Based on data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at how Leeds’ average home attendance so far this term compares to other clubs in the Premier League.

Average attendance - 10,231

1. Bournemouth

Average attendance - 10,231 Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance - 17,250

2. Brentford

Average attendance - 17,250 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance - 23,460

3. Fulham

Average attendance - 23,460 Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Average attendance - 24,847

4. Crystal Palace

Average attendance - 24,847 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Premier LeagueWest Ham UnitedCrystal Palace