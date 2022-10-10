Jesse Marsch and his Whites side were returning from London after a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace when the incident took place, but everyone on board was able to exit safely and they were quickly transported away from the plane as the airport’s emergency procedures kicked in.

A number of other flights were instructed to circle the West Yorkshire air terminal while the issue was dealt with, before the runway was cleared and the ‘emergency’ declared at an end.

The YEP understands that the Leeds United party were soon back at home, safe and well, and the incident was considered a minor one.

MINOR INCIDENT - Leeds United's players were evacuated from the plane at Leeds Bradford Airport after the smell of burning rubber and smoke were detected. Pic: Getty

A spokesperson for LBA, said: “Precautionary emergency procedures were followed this evening at LBA, however nobody was harmed in the incident and the flight landed safely. Normal services at LBA resumed quickly.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were summoned, but their services were not required.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 19:37 on October 9 from air traffic control reporting smoke in the cockpit of an aircraft at Leeds Bradford Airport.

"There was no fire. However, all people were safely evacuated using quick disembarkation. We sent crews from Rawdon, Cookridge, Stanningley, Bradford, Shipley, Leeds Hunslet, Cleakheaton, Mirfield and Featherston due to the nature of the incident, however, it was fully dealt with by airport fire crews, and so all West Yorkshire appliances returned prior to their arrival.”

