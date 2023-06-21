‘Personal terms agreed’ - Ex-Man Utd boss ‘closing in’ on Leeds United star and Aston Villa ‘monitoring situation’
The latest Leeds United transfer news stories as the Yorkshire club continue their search for a new head coach with the summer window currently open.
The summer transfer window has barely been open for a few weeks but there have already been some major deals struck across the UK and abroad.
Leeds United supporters will be hoping their club has a new head coach in place soon so that they can begin the process of building a squad for next season’s EFL Championship campaign. Several new faces are expected to join but many current stars are tipped to leave Elland Road and one looks close to securing a move to the Serie A to work under a former Manchester United manager.
Elsewhere, Aston Villa are now being tipped to join the race to sign another Leeds star who is also expected to move on at some point in the next couple of months. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Wednesday, June 21:
Serie A side ‘closing in’ on deal for Leeds United player
Diego Llorente looks set to complete a move away to Elland Road soon with Italian Serie A side AS Roman apparently close to agreeing a deal. That’s according to Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano who tweeted this morning that personal terms had been agreed.
He wrote: “AS Roma are closing in on a deal to sign Diego Llorente from Leeds as talks are moving to final stages, personal terms agreed.” The Spainard will be joining up with former Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho who is currently in charge of the Italian capital side.
Aston Villa ‘monitoring’ Leeds United star with Brighton ‘considering’ offer
According to BirminghamLive, Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is of interest to Aston Villa. The report claims that Brighton & Hove Albion are considering submitting a bid for the USA men’s team international while Villa have joined multiple other Premier League clubs in keeping an eye on the situation.
The clubs named in the article are Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Everton who are all credited with an interest. A fee of £25 million is mentioned and that is what the Seagulls are said to be ‘weighing up’ at this moment in time.