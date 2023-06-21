It is now safe to say that the 2022/23 season is completely over following the conclusion of the latest round of men’s international fixtures and players across the UK are now on their summer breaks.

There are no breaks for staff behind the scenes at Leeds United though who are still to appoint a new head coach to take over the club for next season’s EFL Championship campaign. Plenty of names have been mentioned but one report this morning claimed that an incoming figure to the club wants a single target identified by the end of the week.

Elsewhere, the summer transfer window is open and clubs across the country have already been making deals. Several Leeds players have been linked with moves away from Elland Road and Everton are now reportedly in the race to sign one. Here are the latest Leeds United morning headlines on Wednesday, June 21:

Incoming Leeds United chairman wants manager ‘identifed by end of the week’

Per a report from Inside Futbol, via The Athletic, soon-to-be Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe is in England for discussions over a new manager and is keen to finalise an appointment by the end of this week. It is claimed that 49ers Enterprises are firmly in control of the club, subject to clearance from the EFL, and the managerial hunt is in full swing.

The Yorkshire club have apparently held interviews and are said to have narrowed down their shortlist of targets. Nick Hammond and Angus Kinnear are said to be leading the search for a new manager with Marathe now also in England.

Everton ‘join race’ for Leeds United attacker

According to Football League World, Everton have joined Feyenoord in showing an interest in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville. The attacker is apparently valued at £12 million by the Yorkshire club.

