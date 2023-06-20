Orta parted company with the Whites after six years in the wake of a boardroom decision to sack Javi Gracia and replace him with Sam Allardyce but his return to work, at a club where he spent time previously, was confirmed on Tuesday.

The possibility of Orta making a raid on his erstwhile employers will be an obvious talking point in this summer window, particularly in light of the rebuild that is anticipated at Elland Road.

Leeds, who have set Nick Hammond the three-month task of masterminding and negotiating their transfer business, both incoming and outgoing, will almost certainly lose a number of first team players for various reasons. Some, like Rodrigo, retain international aspirations best served by top flight football in Europe. The striker has a release clause and his relatively prolific form in the Premier League last season will make him a target for a number of clubs.

Spain's midfielder Rodrigo Moreno looks on during the UEFA Nations League semi final football match between Spain and Italy at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede on June 15, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Orta was asked for his thoughts on Rodrigo and a possible switch back to LaLiga for the frontman this summer, but initially declined to speak about individuals.

"I’m not talking about specific names," he said.

"[Leeds] was a very happy time where we managed to get the team promoted after 16 years in the lower divisions; it was in a foreign country, they demand a lot, it’s a lot more complicated. We had a Premier League budget and everything that comes with it. I managed the club with the CEO and it’s a club that I’ll always have with me. It was a very important part of my sporting life where I had great moments. The bad parts, they’re forgotten, they were forgotten when I closed the door as I only want to focus on the good things I experienced there which were so many things."

But Orta did put forward a theory as to why his new club would be linked to Rodrigo, who this week been celebrating a Nations League trophy triumph with Spain.

"Yesterday I sent him a congratulatory message for the Nations League, if that’s where the rumour comes from then it’s a bit exaggerated," said Orta.