A Leeds forward has been training out in Spain and has issued a next season message.

Young Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has sent a next season message amid training at a fifth tier Spanish club.

Joseph was handed 23 league outings from the bench last season and regularly impressed in what was his first full season as a first team squad member.

The 20-year-old was brought on as an 83rd-minute substitute in last month’s Championship play-off final in which United’s season ended with a 1-0 defeat to Southampton but Joseph is already putting in the hard graft ahead of the new campaign.

Taking to to his social media pages, Joseph shared four photographs of himself training at fifth tier Spanish side UM Escobedo along with a message.