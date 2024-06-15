Leeds United fans played their part in a record-breaking season for the English Football League (EFL), which became the highest-attended league body in Europe. More than 21.5million supporters went through the turnstiles across the Championship, League One and League two, with the EFL overtaking Germany’s two-tier offering from the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.

More than half of that total figure came from fans attending Championship fixtures, with more than 12.7million present at second-tier games - and a large portion of those fans will be of a Leeds persuasion. Support for Daniel Farke’s side was incredible from week one to week 46 and through to the play-offs, even after last month’s heart-breaking play-off final defeat against Southampton.