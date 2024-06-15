How Leeds United's attendances compared to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & others amid Championship record

By Kyle Newbould
Published 15th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 18:14 BST

Leeds United fans contributed to a record-breaking Championship season.

Leeds United fans played their part in a record-breaking season for the English Football League (EFL), which became the highest-attended league body in Europe. More than 21.5million supporters went through the turnstiles across the Championship, League One and League two, with the EFL overtaking Germany’s two-tier offering from the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.

More than half of that total figure came from fans attending Championship fixtures, with more than 12.7million present at second-tier games - and a large portion of those fans will be of a Leeds persuasion. Support for Daniel Farke’s side was incredible from week one to week 46 and through to the play-offs, even after last month’s heart-breaking play-off final defeat against Southampton.

Below, the YEP has taken a look at the average home attendance of each Championship team, and it will come as no surprise that Elland Road is right up there with the best-attended.

10,680

1. 24. Rotherham (New York Stadium)

10,680 | Getty Images

15,579

2. 23. Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)

15,579 | Getty Images

16,448

3. 22. Millwall (The Den)

16,448 | Getty Images

16,491

4. 21. Plymouth Argyle (Home Park)

16,491 | Getty Images

16,586

5. 20. Swansea City (Swansea.com Stadium)

16,586 | Getty Images

16,682

6. 19. Queens Park Rangers (Loftus Road)

16,682 | Getty Images

