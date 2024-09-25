Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as preparations continue for Saturday’s visit of Coventry City to Elland Road.

Leeds United return home this weekend and will hope to cement their early promotion credentials with victory against Coventry City. Goals either side of half-time from Largie Ramazani and Joel Piroe ensured all three points against Cardiff City on Saturday, with another clean sheet to boot.

Daniel Farke and his players will now turn focus onto Coventry in the hope of beating a side they took just one point from last season, albeit one that has struggled so far. Preparations will continue as Saturday’s meeting closes in and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Cooper debut close

Liam Cooper is expected to make his CSKA Sofia debut this weekend and national media have high expectations of the former Leeds man. Bulgarian outlet Nostrabet claim Cooper has ‘instantly raised expectations’ within his new club as they prepare to face Cherno More on Saturday.

Cooper made the surprise move to Sofia earlier this month after his release from Leeds at the end of last season, having seen earlier talks with the likes of Hull City and Blackburn Rovers fall through. The 33-year-old spoke of the opportunity to challenge himself in a new environment as reason for the decision, and after building fitness looks set to get his first taste of Bulgarian football on Saturday.

The Scotland international is expected to start ahead of the injured Brian Cordoba at third-placed Cherno More, and has been called upon to be an 'absolute leader’ at his new club from the off. Sofia have won both their league games since Cooper joined and so he will hope to see that run continue.

Coventry prediction

Former Luton and Ipswich striker Sam Parkin ‘can’t see’ past a comfortable Leeds win against Coventry on Saturday. Farke’s side haven’t enjoyed a perfect start to the campaign but three wins in four has pulled them into the play-off places at this early juncture.

Coventry were tipped as early play-off contenders but have started slowly, winning just one in six and losing at home to Swansea City last weekend. And Parkin is not expecting any major upsets come Saturday, although he has backed against another Whites clean sheet.

“My man Haji Wright is going to get one here at Elland Road but I can't see anything other than a Leeds win at the moment,” Parkin told The Championship Check-In. “In their current guise and the way that Coventry are playing, 3-1 to the home side.”