Championship home attendances: How Leeds United stunning Elland Road support compares to Sunderland & others

By Georgia Goulding
Published 25th Sep 2024, 19:30 BST

The highest average home stadium attendances so far this Championship season.

Leeds United bounced back from their frustrating defeat to Burnley with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City last weekend. The Whites are once again pushing to secure promotion to the Premier League after narrowly missing out to Southampton in the play-off final back in May.

Leeds will return to action this weekend when they host Coventry at Elland Road and the players can expect fans to once again pack out the stadium to show their support. We’ve taken a look at the average home attendances for each club in the Championship so far this season. Using figures provided by FootballWP, we’ve ranked each side based on their home stadium crowds — take a look below at how the Elland Road faithful compares to the rest of the league.

Average home attendance: 11,414

1. Oxford United

Average home attendance: 11,414 | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 11,793

2. Luton Town

Average home attendance: 11,793 | AFP via Getty Images

Average home attendance: 15,388

3. Millwall

Average home attendance: 15,388 | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 15,610

4. Blackburn Rovers

Average home attendance: 15,610 | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 15,741

5. Queens Park Rangers

Average home attendance: 15,741 | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 16,103

6. Swansea City

Average home attendance: 16,103 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
