Leeds United are now preparing for another huge clash in their bid to beat the drop.

The Whites picked up a valuable point last weekend, but they still dropped into the relegation zone, and they are going to need to keep up their somewhat improved form if they want to dodge the drop again this season. Wolves await them this weekend, and Julen Lopetegui’s men are also in the thick of the relegation battle, making it a huge clash at Molineux, especially given it comes right before the international break.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Leeds United.

Merson warning

Pundit Paul Merson believes Leeds are heading for the Championship unless they pick up two wins from their next four games.

“I just can’t see Wolves going down – they are a decent team under an experienced manager and I think they should win this game,” Merson told Sports Keeda.

“If you look at Leeds – they have Wolves and Arsenal away after which they face Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at home. Those two games will define their season – if they get two wins, they will survive, else it’s curtains for them.”

Jordan questions uncertainty

Simon Jordan has issued his thoughts on the uncertainty behind the scenes at Elland Road.

“I am a great admirer of Leeds United as a football club. I think they are a potential powerhouse of a football club with this passionate fanbase,” Jordan told TalkSPORT.

“There’s this bravery, but sometimes you do have to rein it back in a little bit every now and again. It’s great to be the team that other people want to watch, because you do, they are a very interesting side to watch, very engaging… but if you keep flying close to the sun you’re gonna get burnt in the end aren’t you? There’s so much riding on this. With Andrea probably going to leave the club if it stays in the Premier League, with an acquisition structure that’s in place, not possibly there if it’s in the Championship.